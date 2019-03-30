Ohio Star Theater Concert: Guy Penrod

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

One of the most popular artists featured on the Gaither Homecoming, Guy Penrod spent 14 years as the lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Group before launching a successful solo ministry in 2010. His acclaimed release, Hymns (Gaither Music Group/ Servant Records), became the top-selling southern gospel album of 2012.

855-344-7547
