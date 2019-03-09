Ohio Star Theater Concert: Phillips, Craig & Dean

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Phillips, Craig, and Dean have had twenty-three No. 1 singles and three GMA Dove Awards. The group continues to tour while always being present Sunday through Wednesday to pastor their home churches, with Phillips based in Austin, TX; Craig in St. Louis, MO and Dean in Carrollton, TX.

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
