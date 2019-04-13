Trout Derby

Anglers 15 and younger each receive a $1 cash prize if they catch a golden trout. Bring fishing gear. A limited number of rods and reels will be available for use during the derby. Minnows cannot be used as bait; worms will be available for purchase. Adults are not permitted to fish. Co-sponsored by the Goodyear Hunting & Fishing Club, Ohio Division of Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Firestone Metro Park, Little Turtle Pond, 2400 Harrington Road, Akron. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org