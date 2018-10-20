Oils for Emotions

to Google Calendar - Oils for Emotions - 2018-10-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oils for Emotions - 2018-10-20 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oils for Emotions - 2018-10-20 14:00:00 iCalendar - Oils for Emotions - 2018-10-20 14:00:00

Artisan Coffee 662 Canton Road , Akron, Ohio 44312

Who could use a little emotional support? Take a night off of the hustle and bustle of the week and join us for a relaxing night of essential oil education all about emotional wellness! We'll be learning how you can use essential oils to keep you AND your entire family emotionally well as the weather gets a little less sunny.

Class fee is $5 and includes:

-Essential oil education

-Oil sample

-Games and prizes!

Class will be held from 2:00pm-4:00pm at:

Artisan Coffee

662 Canton Rd

Akron, OH 44312

Please arrive promptly to claim your seat, grab some treats from the cafe and settle in before class begins!

Space is limited - register on Eventbrite today: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oils-for-emotions-tickets-50765732673

Keep up with the event with updates on our Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/303899877069359/

Info
Artisan Coffee 662 Canton Road , Akron, Ohio 44312 View Map
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Oils for Emotions - 2018-10-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oils for Emotions - 2018-10-20 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oils for Emotions - 2018-10-20 14:00:00 iCalendar - Oils for Emotions - 2018-10-20 14:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

October 16, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Monday

October 22, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail