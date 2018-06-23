Old School Soul Proudly Presents Masters of Funk

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Come to downtown Akron’s Lock 3 for a night of old-school funk with Masters of Funk featuring the Bar-Kays, One Way featuring Al Hudson, Steve Arrington of Slave and the Mary Jane Girls. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $10 cash only, day of show at the gate. lock3live.com

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music
