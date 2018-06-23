Come to downtown Akron’s Lock 3 for a night of old-school funk with Masters of Funk featuring the Bar-Kays, One Way featuring Al Hudson, Steve Arrington of Slave and the Mary Jane Girls. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $10 cash only, day of show at the gate. lock3live.com
Old School Soul Proudly Presents Masters of Funk
Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Talks & ReadingsBent Science: NASA and Future Human Exploration of the Solar System
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330"Midway" a Pop-Up Exhibition featuring Nathan Prebonick
-
-
Kids & FamilyConfucius Institute Chinese Summer Camp
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Adventure Day Camp
-
Friday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesColor Camp: Dyer's Apprentice
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink This & ThatStan Hywet’s 23rd annual Midsummer Night’s Celebration: Beautiful Bounty
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSinger/Songwriter Showcase w/ Scott Paris (Zydeco Bistro)
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330"Midway" a Pop-Up Exhibition featuring Nathan Prebonick
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Steely Dan With the Doobie Brothers: The Summer of Living Dangerously
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatThe Cat Fancier’s Association 2018 All Breed Cat Show: American Shorthair
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatPoochamania 2018
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Outdoor ActivitiesPottery Hand-Building: Mug
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatThe Cat Fancier’s Association 2018 All Breed Cat Show: American Shorthair
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatIn Place 2018: Opera in the Vineyard
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatMutton Hill Monday
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330"Midway" a Pop-Up Exhibition featuring Nathan Prebonick
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatZentangle: Reverse your Tangle!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330"Midway" a Pop-Up Exhibition featuring Nathan Prebonick
-
Wednesday
-
Business & Career45th Annual Stow Pride Community Breakfast
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkMiddlebury Wednesdays
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatLunar Lounge
-