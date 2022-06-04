One Millions Steps for OCD Walk

to

Boettler Park 5300 Massillon Road, North Canton, Ohio 44720

We are one of four OCD Walks being run by OCD-Midwest, an official Affiliate of the IOCDF. We look forward to you joining us on Saturday, June 4th, as we raise money & awareness to educate the public (and professionals) about OCD, as well as to break the grip of its stigma. We had such a great turnout last year, that we reserved a bigger pavilion! Raise or donate a minimum of $25 and get a cool Walk t-shirt. We'll have music, food, raffle, an Exposure Lab, & more!

Info

Outdoor Activities
to
