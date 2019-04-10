Open Projector Night

McDonough Museum of Art 525 Wick Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44502

CALL FOR ENTRIES

Share your video and film work at this open mic style event.

All skill levels welcome. Video and film clips must be 10 minutes in length or less and can be a finished piece or a work in progress.

Entries are first come, first serve until we reach a 60 minute program.

This event is free and open to the public.

Even if you are not a filmmaker please come to experience the awesomeness of this versatile medium.

Acceptable file formats are MP4, MOV or a link to a host site (YouTube, Vimeo, Google Drive, Dropbox). All submissions will be pre-screened for offensive content.

We cannot guarantee that your work will be shown. Email submissions to: caberlinski@ysu.edu

Sponsored by YSU SAA (Student Art Association)

John J McDonough Museum of Art

525 Wick Avenue Youngstown, Ohio 44502

Info

McDonough Museum of Art 525 Wick Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44502
