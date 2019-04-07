Open Studio: Klimt & Kandinsky Trees

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Stop by the studio and create a wonderful painting inspired by the trees of Klimt & Kandinsky, just in time for real trees to begin budding and leaves to start growing. Registration is required. Akron Artworks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
