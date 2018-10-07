Open Studio: Leaf Painting & Printing

Fall is here, and you may be wondering what art to make with all these leaves. Leaf painting and printmaking with leaves are fun for adults and children alike. Stop by the studio and find out how the quantity of paint affects the leaf and the print. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com