Make a unique gift with and for Mom. Come to the studio and splatter a tote bag that mom will love and use because it’s fun and functional. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $15-$25. akronartworks.com
Open Studio: Make Art with Mom & Splatter a Tote
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family This & ThatConcerts for Kids: “Musical Zoo”
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatHope for the Wild
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family This & ThatConcerts for Kids: “Musical Zoo”
-
-
Events in The 330 Film This & ThatMovies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy”
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Sports This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Erie SeaWolves
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Sports This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Erie SeaWolves
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatExhibit Opening “Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection”
-
-
Events in The 330Evening Blossom Walk
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Alexis Antes
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatRace to a New Start 5K Run/1 Mile Walk/Fun Run
-
Events in The 330Evening Blossom Walk
-
-
Charity & FundraisersRace to a New Start
-
-
Health & Wellness12th Annual Hope Walk
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Mother's Day 5k Outdoor Activities This & ThatMother’s Day 5K
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatMother’s Day at Akron Zoo
-
-
Events in The 330 Home & GardenMother’s Day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
-
Monday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatDistance Hike
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family This & ThatConcerts for Kids: “Musical Zoo”
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330CMA Uncorked: Young Moe
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family This & ThatConcerts for Kids: “Musical Zoo”
-