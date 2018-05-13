Open Studio: Make Art with Mom & Splatter a Tote

to Google Calendar - Open Studio: Make Art with Mom & Splatter a Tote - 2018-05-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio: Make Art with Mom & Splatter a Tote - 2018-05-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio: Make Art with Mom & Splatter a Tote - 2018-05-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Open Studio: Make Art with Mom & Splatter a Tote - 2018-05-13 13:00:00

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Make a unique gift with and for Mom. Come to the studio and splatter a tote bag that mom will love and use because it’s fun and functional. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $15-$25. akronartworks.com

Info
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Open Studio: Make Art with Mom & Splatter a Tote - 2018-05-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio: Make Art with Mom & Splatter a Tote - 2018-05-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio: Make Art with Mom & Splatter a Tote - 2018-05-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Open Studio: Make Art with Mom & Splatter a Tote - 2018-05-13 13:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 9, 2018

Thursday

May 10, 2018

Friday

May 11, 2018

Saturday

May 12, 2018

Sunday

May 13, 2018

Monday

May 14, 2018

Tuesday

May 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser