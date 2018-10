× Expand Maria Zanetta

The works in Maria Zanetta’s show focus on printmaking and collage and are inspired by a yearlong stay in Rome. The nudes in the exhibition are inspired by life drawing classes Zanetta attended while living in Rome and reflect her interest in the interplay among different mediums such as Japanese ink, collage, charcoal, pastels, watercolor and acrylic. Harris-Stanton Gallery, 2301 W. Market St., Akron. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. harrisstantongallery.com