Opening Weekend Celebration

Hale Farm & Village invites you to celebrate the opening of our 2022 summer season with a unique weekend celebration! In addition to our historic sites, heritage animals, and artisan demonstrations, we will be hosting a special site-specific immersive experience by Ajayi Dance. Live performances will be included throughout our historic 1840s village, with movement and themes that will celebrate and challenge our connection to the past, present, and future. Come explore living history in a whole new way!