The classically-trained strings musicians of Opus 216 are taking things up a notch during this 5-course dinner with hits from AC/DC, the Beatles, Guns n Roses and more! Incredible music, food and wine experience (beer & featured cocktails available too!). MENU: 1st-Prosciutto & Goat Cheese Cucumber Appetizer; 2nd-Mini Cornbread Crab Cake with Lemon Caper Sauce; 3rd-Watermelon Feta Salad; 4th-Braised Brisket with Bourbon-Peach Glaze, Homemade Coleslaw, Long Grain & Wild Rice; 5th-Key Lime Dessert. Call 440-307-9586 for reservations! Reservations must be made in advance. $59.95 per person plus tax & gratuity. Ticket price includes your first drink of the evening.
Opus 216 ROCKS Dinner at Cask 307
to
Cask 307 7259 WARNER RD, Akron, Ohio 44057
Cask 307 7259 WARNER RD, Akron, Ohio 44057
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
-
Events in The 330Putts for Pets Golf Outing
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMusic by the Lake
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: