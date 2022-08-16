Opus 216 ROCKS Dinner at Cask 307

The classically-trained strings musicians of Opus 216 are taking things up a notch during this 5-course dinner with hits from AC/DC, the Beatles, Guns n Roses and more! Incredible music, food and wine experience (beer & featured cocktails available too!). MENU: 1st-Prosciutto & Goat Cheese Cucumber Appetizer; 2nd-Mini Cornbread Crab Cake with Lemon Caper Sauce; 3rd-Watermelon Feta Salad; 4th-Braised Brisket with Bourbon-Peach Glaze, Homemade Coleslaw, Long Grain & Wild Rice; 5th-Key Lime Dessert. Call 440-307-9586 for reservations! Reservations must be made in advance. $59.95 per person plus tax & gratuity. Ticket price includes your first drink of the evening.