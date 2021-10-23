"Outlined in Black"

Check out Akron Black Artist Guild's first exhibit, a guild showcase of music, poetry, theater and more that features 16 local Black artists. Crea8tive Gallery, 380 S. Main St., Akron. 6-9 p.m. abaguild.org
to
