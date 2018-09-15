Paint-Ball Painting Nights

Preteens and teens ages 11-16: Come to the studio and make your own paint-balls to throw at a canvas for a unique painting to hang on your wall. Pre-teen/teen night is a great way for teens to get together, relax and be creative in a fun, safe atmosphere. Fee includes snacks and materials. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20. akronartworks.com