Paint-Ball Painting Nights

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Preteens and teens ages 11-16: Come to the studio and make your own paint-balls to throw at a canvas for a unique painting to hang on your wall. Pre-teen/teen night is a great way for teens to get together, relax and be creative in a fun, safe atmosphere. Fee includes snacks and materials. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20. akronartworks.com

Info
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
