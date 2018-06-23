Palace Lip Sync Showdown

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

The Canton Palace Theatre presents its very first Lip Sync Showdown. Participants compete in this Fun-draiser, performing songs from a variety of styles and genres. The winner is chosen through monetary “votes” for the contestants, which means the audience chooses the winner. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30-9:30 p.m. For payment options, visit cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
