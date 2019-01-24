Parma Area Pizza Bake Off

The Young Professionals of Parma is excited to host the Parma area’s first Pizza bake off! Come inside from the winter cold and enjoy sampling pizza from the area’s array of local ovens. Then vote for the best slice!

Tickets include unlimited pepperoni pizza samples (cheese available) and one pop. A cash bar (we are talking literal green bills people) will also be available.

A 50/50 raffle and baskets will also be available for a chance to win cash and a variety of prizes.

The event will also feature live music from local band The Baker's Basement.

Chow down for a good cause as a portion of proceeds benefit the Parma Hunger Center.

The event is January 24, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at German Central at 7863 York Road.

Kids 0–5 are free. Tickets are available in advance online for $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6–12. Tickets will also be available at the door are $12 for adults and $6 for kids.