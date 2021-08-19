ParTea with Starbucks and The Daughters Den

to

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join us for an event hosted by The Daughters Den, Starbucks’ Women’s Impact Network, and Starbucks’ Black Partner Network! We will be reading and discussing the book Big Friendship and talking with women of diverse backgrounds on how to nurture, sustain, and support diverse relationships amongst one another.. Starbucks will provide free Teavana Tea for Columbus, Akron and Cleveland, Ohio Residents who register!

Info

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Akron Life in Cleveland, Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness
to
Google Calendar - ParTea with Starbucks and The Daughters Den - 2021-08-19 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ParTea with Starbucks and The Daughters Den - 2021-08-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ParTea with Starbucks and The Daughters Den - 2021-08-19 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ParTea with Starbucks and The Daughters Den - 2021-08-19 15:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

August 5, 2021

Friday

August 6, 2021

Saturday

August 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required