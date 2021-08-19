Join us for an event hosted by The Daughters Den, Starbucks’ Women’s Impact Network, and Starbucks’ Black Partner Network! We will be reading and discussing the book Big Friendship and talking with women of diverse backgrounds on how to nurture, sustain, and support diverse relationships amongst one another.. Starbucks will provide free Teavana Tea for Columbus, Akron and Cleveland, Ohio Residents who register!
ParTea with Starbucks and The Daughters Den
to
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Akron Life in Cleveland, Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness
Thursday
-
