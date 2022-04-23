Celebrate Earth Day with Akron Zoo and build crafts, make green goals, learn from local conservation professionals and more. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free, members; $9 nonmembers. akronzoo.org
Party for the Planet
Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
