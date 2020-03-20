Party for the Parks! 2020

Join the Friends of Metro Parks for the 4th Annual Party for the Parks! and help support Pathways to Parks, a collaborative effort between Summit Metro Parks and Friends of Metro Parks that targets underserved inner-city children. The goal of this program is to provide children with access to our parks where they can learn and connect with nature. Proceeds from this event will help provide transportation scholarships, teaching kits, and other supplies for this important outreach program.

Enjoy a light dinner, live music, premium wines, and brews from one of Akron's newest breweries Eighty-Three Brewery. Tickets are $50 each.

For additional info and tickets, please visit www.friendsofmetroparks.org

Goodyear Hall I 1201 E. Market St. Akron, OH 44305