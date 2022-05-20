Friends of Metro Parks- a nonprofit organization that advocates for the protection and enhancement of the Metro Parks in Summit County

Invites you to join us for the 6th Annual Party for the Parks. Party for the Parks early bird tickets starts at $40.00 deadline will be March 31st, after tickets will be $50.00. The sale ends on May 10th. Tickets include food, drink, and live entertainment at the newly restored Himelright Lodge. Proceeds will benefit outreach programs that seek to inspire the next generation of park allies and help adults connect with nature in new ways.