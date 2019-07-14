PARTY WITH ROADSTER RACER MICKEY AND MINNIE MOUSE

Cafe O'Play 911 Graham Road, Stow, Ohio 44221

"PARTY WITH ROADSTER RACER MICKEY AND MINNIE MOUSE. Sunday, July 14th from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Oh boy!! The mouse is in the house and ready to party with your little ones! We will start the night off with free play, parachute games, and a Roadster Racer craft. Mickey and Minnie will be here from 5:45pm-6:45pm. After meeting and greeting everyone they will be available for photos, making balloon animals, dancing, and playing games. Hot Dog it’s sure to be a fun time!

Cost is $25 per child, age 10 and under. Due to the cost of bringing in special characters & limiting of ticket sales, there is no discount pricing for kids under two. No charge for adults or non crawling infants accompanying a paying child. Only 50 child tickets will be sold for this event. Please be sure all children have socks and that no outside food or beverage are brought in. Our cafe will be open for food & beverage purchases during this event."

Info

Cafe O'Play 911 Graham Road, Stow, Ohio 44221 View Map
Kids & Family
3309287517
