American singer, songwriter, dancer, choreographer, actress and television personality is back on stage at Northfield Park for a long-awaited tour. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $60-$95. livenation.com
Paula Abdul: Straight Up Paula
Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
