Pavilion Wine Pairing Dinner

Feast on a five-course meal with wine pairings while listening to live music by Rolando in Gervasi Vineyard’s pavilion. The delicious menu includes a crab cake, duck leg, soft herb pappardelle, grilled lamb chops and triple chocolate cake. Gervasi Vineyard, pavilion, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 6-8:30 p.m. Members $130, nonmembers $140. gervasivineyard.com