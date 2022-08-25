Feast on a five-course meal with wine pairings while listening to live music by Rolando in Gervasi Vineyard’s pavilion. The delicious menu includes a crab cake, duck leg, soft herb pappardelle, grilled lamb chops and triple chocolate cake. Gervasi Vineyard, pavilion, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 6-8:30 p.m. Members $130, nonmembers $140. gervasivineyard.com
Pavilion Wine Pairing Dinner
Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721
