Pawpaws Open House

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

9/23 Pawpaws Open House% Learn all about Ohio's state native fruit, the pawpaw. The open house will include short presentations, hikes to visit a pawpaw tree and pawpaw tasting while supplies last. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Noon-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
