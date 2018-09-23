9/23 Pawpaws Open House% Learn all about Ohio's state native fruit, the pawpaw. The open house will include short presentations, hikes to visit a pawpaw tree and pawpaw tasting while supplies last. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Noon-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org