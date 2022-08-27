Join an all-levels yoga class, drink a mimosa and explore the zoo. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 8-10 a.m. $40 members, $45 nonmembers. akronzoo.org
Paws and Reflect: Yoga for Conservation
to
Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
Friday
Saturday
-
Kids & FamilyAdoption 101: Where Do I Begin? (Virtual)
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330French Cafe Jazz with Opus 216
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: