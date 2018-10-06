sidewalk sales throughout the village and flowers + bakery with Peninsula Home and Garden Club annual fundraiser for seasonal bridge beautification
peddlers day
Peninsula Village 1582 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Friday
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & FamilyFall 2018 Canton-Akron VegBash
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Outdoor Activities Sports This & ThatKent State’s LGBTQ Center Annual Rainbow Run
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatMoths of Ohio
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatPawpaws Open House
-
-
Bridal Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkRock the Veil Fall 2018 Wedding Showcase - Canton/Akron
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatAkron Waterways Renewed
-
Monday
-
Charity & FundraisersUrban Vision 26th Annual “Night to Bridge the Gap”: Leading a Legacy
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Tuesday
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBobby Selvaggio Quartet @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Thursday
-
Business & CareerVANTAGE Job & Career Fair for Mature Workers
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Talks & ReadingsBooks-A-Million presents an evening with Hank Green
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatUA Symphony Orchestra
-