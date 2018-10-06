peddlers day

Peninsula Village 1582 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

sidewalk sales throughout the village and flowers + bakery with Peninsula Home and Garden Club annual fundraiser for seasonal bridge beautification

Peninsula Village 1582 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in Peninsula
3306087483
