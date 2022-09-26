Pediatric Safe Sleep: SLEEP Raising Awareness Series

Do you have a child that isn’t sleeping? Are you a soon-to-be mom interested in the benefits of good sleep habits for your baby? Pediatric Sleep Consultant Hannah Whittaker, BSN, RN, can help!

Hannah Whittaker, BSN, RN, shares the benefits of good sleep habits for your baby. She is a Pediatric Sleep Consultant and Pediatric Nurse looking to help families get their sleep back and solve some challenging sleep problems.

Come to her class, where she will go over common sleep challenges, give you five practical sleep tips for your child, and educate you on safe sleep for your little one. Sleep is not a luxury but a necessity for you and your family. Let's get sleeping again!

For more information about Ms. Whittaker, visit: Hannah Whittaker information

Information on the Safe to Sleep program from the National Institutes for Health: Safe to Sleep