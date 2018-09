Peninsula’s Music on the Porches

Merchants and residents throughout the Village of Peninsula welcome musicians to their porches to fill the valley with music of all genres. In addition to over 20 music acts throughout Peninsula, the Peninsula Area Chamber of Commerce and the Peninsula Foundation with the support of the Ohio Arts Council will offer free workshops throughout the day. Downtown Peninsula. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. For a schedule of activities and live music venues, visit explorepeninsula.com.