Shop our upscale market with high quality handmade, repurposed and vintage items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors. Our Peninsula Flea dates are June 4th, June 25th, July 2nd, August 6th, and September 3rd, 2022, Saturdays from 10 am -4 pm. We are pleased to offer spacious grounds with a beautiful farm setting. We have our booths spaced apart to allow for social distancing and encourage you to wear a mask if you need one. We've set up self-serve sanitizing stations in each area, and staff will be sanitizing consistently and wearing a mask if needed. If you want to avoid crowds, please come after 3 pm when it’s not as busy.

This is the eighth year for the Peninsula Flea, on our 174-year-old 5th generation family-owned Christmas Tree farm. You'll enjoy shopping out under the trees, in the barns and down in the field, with 70 plus amazing artists and vintage vendors, live music midday and several options for food and beverages. Be sure to come often, as the vendors vary by 30% each month. Sorry, no pets. This is a rain or shine event, there's no entry fee to attend and plenty of free parking.

Spend some time this summer on our spacious family farm and support our vintage and handmade vendors!

For map apps use - Heritage Farms Peninsula

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264

(330) 657-2330

peninsulaflea@gmail.com

