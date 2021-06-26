Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Our second socially distanced season

Join us for our second socially distanced season at Heritage Farms. Together with our shoppers, vendors and staff we have created a safe outdoor shopping environment so we can remain open while so many other summer markets have been cancelled! Spend some time this summer on our spacious family farm and support our vintage and handmade vendors.

The 2021 dates are June 5th, June 26th, July 3rd, August 7th, August 21st and September 4th, 2021, on Saturdays from 10-4. We do require a face covering to be worn and worn correctly over both the nose and the mouth while on our property. Our shoppers and vendors are quite happy with the safety requirements we have applied, and the comfortable environment created.

Come enjoy our upscale market with high quality handmade, repurposed and vintage items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors, who are all wearing face coverings and sanitizing frequently. We have our booths spaced 8 to10 feet apart, in the barnyard, in the tree barn and in the fields. We are pleased to offer spacious grounds with a beautiful farm setting.

We ask our vendors as well as our marvelous shoppers and our staff to please stay home if you have a fever or are not feeling well. Please ask the merchant to show items you would like to preview. Remember to maintain your 6-foot social distancing while you shop. We've set up self-serve sanitizing stations in each area, and staff will be sanitizing consistently. If you are immune compromised, please come after 3 pm, as the market is winding down and if you need something specific - contact the merchants to pre order! We'll be posting the vendor list on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PeninsulaFlea/ and Instagram @peninsulaflea

This is the seventh year for the Peninsula Flea, and our sixth year at Heritage Farms, a 173-year-old 5th generation family owned Christmas Tree farm. You'll enjoy shopping out under the trees, in the barns and down in the field, with 65 plus amazing artists and vintage vendors. Be sure to come often, as the vendors vary by 30% each month. Sorry, no pets. This is a rain or shine event, there's no entry fee to attend and plenty of free parking.

Watch our video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My1QXm74OAM or visit our website for our complete SPECIAL PLANNING in Response to COVID at www.heritagefarms.com

Join us! Vendors – please find our application on our website - www.heritagefarms.com

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264

