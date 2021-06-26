Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Our second socially distanced season

June 26, 10-4

An upscale market, now with booths spaced apart, featuring handmade, repurposed and vintage, high quality items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors.

The 2021 remaining dates are June 26th, July 3rd, August 7th, August 21st and September 4th, 2021, Saturdays from 10-4. You'll enjoy shopping out under the trees, in the barns and down in the field, with 65 plus amazing artists and vintage vendors and live music from 11-1 with Cleveland Singer songwriter Ray Flanagan

We have our vendors 8 feet apart to allow for social distancing and encourage you to wear a mask if you need one. We've set up self-serve sanitizing stations in each area, and staff will be sanitizing consistently and wearing a mask if needed. If you want to avoid crowds, please come after 3 pm when it’s not as busy. Sorry, no pets. No entry fee and plenty of free parking.

For map apps use - Heritage Farms Peninsula

6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264 http://www.heritagefarms.com

