Peninsula Flea

to

Heritage Farms 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Peruse handmade and vintage items at this upscale flea market on select dates: June 25, July 2, Aug. 6 & Sept. 3. Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. heritagefarms.com

Info

Heritage Farms 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330
to
Google Calendar - Peninsula Flea - 2022-06-25 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Peninsula Flea - 2022-06-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Peninsula Flea - 2022-06-25 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Peninsula Flea - 2022-06-25 10:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

June 23, 2022

Friday

June 24, 2022

Saturday

June 25, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix