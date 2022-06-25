Peruse handmade and vintage items at this upscale flea market on select dates: June 25, July 2, Aug. 6 & Sept. 3. Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. heritagefarms.com
Peninsula Flea
to
Heritage Farms 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330
