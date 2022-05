Come find your furever friend! Discover local animal shelters, meet adoptable pets. enjoy onsite vendors and more. This is a free event but we ask that you bring an item or two for the shelters on site such as canned cat and dog food, paper towels, cat litter, tall trash bags, toys, laundry detergent.

Some of the shelters onsite include:

Summit County Humane Society

People Care Pet Pantry

Paws and Prayers

Maggies Mission

Rubber City Rescue