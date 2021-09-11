"Peter and the Wolf"

Downtown Wooster 377 W. Liberty St., Wooster, Ohio

Enjoy this family matinee of Verb Ballets in "Peter and the Wolf" as a part of the Second Saturday Series that brings art and music to downtown Wooster. Downtown Wooster, 377 W. Liberty St., Wooster. 1 p.m. Free. mainstreetwooster.org

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
