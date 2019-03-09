Peter Pan Ballet

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Peter Pan (feature performance): The Ballet is a retelling of Sir James Barrie’s classic play about the boy who never grew up and the adventures that ensue. Sure to delight the young and young-at-heart, Peter Pan will land in Akron for our spring performances, March 9th and 10th. Directed by choreographer Laszlo Berdo, be sure to clap your hands if you believe and think happy thoughts because time will certainly stop for this performance.

Symphonic NANsense (opening ballet), a ballet choreographed by Tom Gold. Set to familiar music by Leroy Anderson, this colorful ballet consists of 7 short pieces all designed to celebrate our beloved Founding Artistic Director, Nan Klinger.

As always, Ballet Excel Ohio performances are original works for children, by children.

Info
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
