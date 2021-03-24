Learn about phenology, the study of cyclical and seasonal natural patterns, and how to use it to your advantage in your garden during this virtual presentation hosted by the Summit County Master Gardeners. 6:30 p.m. Free. summitmastergardeners.org
Phenology: Using Nature’s Calendar to Predict Plant Bloom & Insect Activity
to
Home & Garden
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & FundraisersArt of Recovery
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal Festivals & FairsToday's Bride March Wedding Show - Akron
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesCool Adventures! (Outdoor Family Fun)
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCoffee with the Collection: Totally Rad/Totally Radical
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & FundraisersArt of Recovery
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal Festivals & FairsToday's Bride March Wedding Show - Akron
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal Festivals & FairsToday's Bride March Wedding Show - Akron
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesCool Adventures! (Outdoor Family Fun)
-