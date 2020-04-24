Phil Keaggy in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

Phil Keaggy is one of the most admired guitarists in music today. His fans range from those who aspire just to be able to play Keaggy's mistakes, to professional musicians who have been strongly influenced by his style. And in between are those who don't play guitar, yet find solace in his beautifully penned lyrics and memorable melodies.

Phil's solo career has spanned more than 40 years, and has included over 60 solo albums. Phil also continues to sell out concerts all over the United States, with his ever-changing style, ranging from rock-and-roll to fully orchestrated instrumental compositions.