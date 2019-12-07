Photos with Santa

to Google Calendar - Photos with Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photos with Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photos with Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Photos with Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00

Pawsibilities, the Humane Society of Greater Akron 7996 Darrow Rd, Akron, Ohio 44087

Photos with Santa!

Kick off the most wonderful time of the year and create new memories with a beautiful keepsake holiday photo of your pets. At the same time, you’ll spread holiday cheer by supporting the animals awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of Summit County.

Minimum $15 donation/sitting fee for a photography session with Santa on a beautiful holiday background. One arrangement of people and pets included with additional arrangements only $5 each. Well-behaved dogs, cats, critters, and humans welcome!

Digital photos are FREE and provided via a link following the event.

Drop-ins only, pay at the door. Please be advised that there may be a wait.

Please note - To help cut down on wait time and crowds in the building, you will register and get your place in line all while staying in your car! Just enter the parking lot, give your name and phone number to one of our attendants and then pull into an available parking space. Please wait in your car with your animals and groove along to some Christmas tunes to get into the spirit - you will receive a text message when it is your turn so be sure to have your phone volume turned on! Check in at the payment table and you’ll just have a short wait inside before your visit with Santa Paws!

Photos courtesy of Mike Majewski Photography.

Questions?

Contact Carli Molinelli, Special Events Coordinator at cmolinelli@summithumane.org or 234-212-9826!

Info

Pawsibilities, the Humane Society of Greater Akron 7996 Darrow Rd, Akron, Ohio 44087 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
2342129826
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Photos with Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photos with Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photos with Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Photos with Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00
330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

November 7, 2019

Friday

November 8, 2019

Saturday

November 9, 2019

Sunday

November 10, 2019

Monday

November 11, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Tuesday

November 12, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Wednesday

November 13, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail