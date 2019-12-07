Photos with Santa!

Kick off the most wonderful time of the year and create new memories with a beautiful keepsake holiday photo of your pets. At the same time, you’ll spread holiday cheer by supporting the animals awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of Summit County.

Minimum $15 donation/sitting fee for a photography session with Santa on a beautiful holiday background. One arrangement of people and pets included with additional arrangements only $5 each. Well-behaved dogs, cats, critters, and humans welcome!

Digital photos are FREE and provided via a link following the event.

Drop-ins only, pay at the door. Please be advised that there may be a wait.

Please note - To help cut down on wait time and crowds in the building, you will register and get your place in line all while staying in your car! Just enter the parking lot, give your name and phone number to one of our attendants and then pull into an available parking space. Please wait in your car with your animals and groove along to some Christmas tunes to get into the spirit - you will receive a text message when it is your turn so be sure to have your phone volume turned on! Check in at the payment table and you’ll just have a short wait inside before your visit with Santa Paws!

Photos courtesy of Mike Majewski Photography.

Questions?

Contact Carli Molinelli, Special Events Coordinator at cmolinelli@summithumane.org or 234-212-9826!