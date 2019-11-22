Broadway veterans Craig A. Meyer and Gregory Scott bring these amazing piano men to life in an unbelievable concert featuring the legendary songs of Joel and Elton John accompanied by the explosive Rocket Band. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $230-$45. uakron.edu
Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Parties & ClubsMerry Mingle
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatNight Out with an Artist: Vincent Van Gogh
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatTuesday Musical: Fei-Fe
-
-
Theater & DanceUA Dance Program's Fall Into Dance
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatRodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”
-
-
Theater & DanceUA Dance Program's Fall Into Dance
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicUrban Troubadour: Big, Bad Flute
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Temptations
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Monday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Tuesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Wednesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: