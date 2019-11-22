Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel

to Google Calendar - Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel - 2019-11-22 20:00:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Broadway veterans Craig A. Meyer and Gregory Scott bring these amazing piano men to life in an unbelievable concert featuring the legendary songs of Joel and Elton John accompanied by the explosive Rocket Band. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $230-$45. uakron.edu

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel - 2019-11-22 20:00:00

Tags

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

November 21, 2019

Friday

November 22, 2019

Saturday

November 23, 2019

Sunday

November 24, 2019

Monday

November 25, 2019

Tuesday

November 26, 2019

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail