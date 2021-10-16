Sip handcrafted brews like Hoppin' Frog's new Peanut Butter Hazelnut Caramel Chocolate Cake Stout while enjoying samples of local pizza, savory and sweet pies. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $35 designated driver, $40 general admission. akroncivic.com
Pints & Pies: Craft Beer and Pizza Festival
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
