Pints & Pies: Craft Beer and Pizza Festival

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Sip handcrafted brews like Hoppin' Frog's new Peanut Butter Hazelnut Caramel Chocolate Cake Stout while enjoying samples of local pizza, savory and sweet pies. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $35 designated driver, $40 general admission. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Events in The 330
Google Calendar - Pints & Pies: Craft Beer and Pizza Festival - 2021-10-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pints & Pies: Craft Beer and Pizza Festival - 2021-10-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pints & Pies: Craft Beer and Pizza Festival - 2021-10-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pints & Pies: Craft Beer and Pizza Festival - 2021-10-16 19:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Friday

October 8, 2021

Saturday

October 9, 2021

Sunday

October 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required