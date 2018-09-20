Pish Posh Closing Party

Pish Posh 105 E Market St, Akron, Ohio 44308

Hieronymus and Superchief Gallery teamed up for a blowout pop-up, Pish Posh, in downtown Akron, Ohio as an unofficial exhibit for the Front Triennial. Across from the Akron Art Museum, we set up Pish Posh in an abandoned storefront with a roster of artists that folks don’t see too often in Ohio: Hoxxoh, Swoon, Bonethrower, David Dupuis, Jaybo Monk, Aaron Johnson and many more. The time has come for our temporary pop-up to close up shop. To celebrate, Pish Posh is hosting a closing party on Thursday, September 20, 6-9PM! What better way to say goodbye to a rocking art show than with some rocking music from Jim Marron and a finale performance by Time Cat!? Light refreshments and live music throughout the night. FREE and open to all.

For more information about Pish Posh: www.artsy.net/show/hieronymus-pish-posh

Pish Posh 105 E Market St, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
