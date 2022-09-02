Enjoy bites from local pizza parlors, as well as live music, mini golf and more. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Friday noon-2 p.m. and 5-11 p.m., Saturday noon-11 p.m. & Sunday noon-7 p.m. $5. lock3live.com
Pizza Fest
to
Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
