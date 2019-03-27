PJ Masks Live! Save The Day

PJ Masks Live is back with an all-new musical show, featuring the heroic trio. Watch Catboy, Owlette and Gekko along with their new friend, PJ Robot. Watch as they try to save the day from the sneaky villains, Romeo, Night Ninja and Luna Girl, complete with your favorite music and brand-new songs never heard before. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 6 p.m. $25-$55. akroncivic.com