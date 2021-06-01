The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum offers limited-capacity planetarium shows with two different programs. The Universe at Large is for kids 7 and up on Tuesdays through and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Cosmic Kids is for kids 3 and up on Saturdays 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. $10. mckinleymuseum.org
Planetarium Shows
to
McKinley Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW, Canton, Ohio 44708
