Plant a Flag, Thank a Veteran

Stow City Hall 3760 Darrow Road, Akron, Ohio

The city of Stow and the Stow Arts Commission organized a U.S. flag “garden,” where citizens can “plant” flags on City Hall grounds in front of the Stow Doughboy statue to support veterans of the military leading up to Veterans Day. State route 91 and Graham Road, Stow. stowohio.org

