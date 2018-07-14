Point of Grace Concert

For Shelley, Denise Jones and Leigh Cappillino, who comprise the multi-platinum trio Point of Grace, that lifelong search has been captured in song, logged in thousands of miles on the road and shared with countless individuals around the world. As a group, it’s a journey that’s 20 years in and 13 albums deep, punctuated with 27 No. 1 songs, 13 Dove Awards, two GRAMMY nominations, career album sales in excess of 7 million with multiple platinum and gold certifications, making them one of the Top 10 best-selling artists in the history of Contemporary Christian music.