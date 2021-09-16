Point/Counterpoint: Ali Noorani

to

University of Akron - Quaker Station 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

The Akron Roundtable begins its two-part Point/Counterpoint luncheon series on immigration with words from Ali Noorani, the executive director of the National Immigrant Forum. The University of Akron, Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron. Noon. $10 livestream, $25 general admission. akronroundtable.org

Info

University of Akron - Quaker Station 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
to
Google Calendar - Point/Counterpoint: Ali Noorani - 2021-09-16 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Point/Counterpoint: Ali Noorani - 2021-09-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Point/Counterpoint: Ali Noorani - 2021-09-16 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Point/Counterpoint: Ali Noorani - 2021-09-16 12:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

September 9, 2021

Friday

September 10, 2021

Saturday

September 11, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required