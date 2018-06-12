Poison: “Nothin’ But a Good Time” Tour with Special Guest Cheap Trick

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Perhaps the definitive hair-metal band of the 1980s, Poison had a long string of pop-metal hits and soon became just as renowned for its stage show, which continued to be a major attraction long after the ‘80s ended. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7 p.m. $18 and up. livenation.com

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
