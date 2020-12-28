Polynesian Island Getaway - virtual STEAM mini-camp

to

Summit County Akron, Ohio

Escape to Polynesia for a virtual tropical getaway! We'll make volcano dough, create a zipline and build a bridge over a tropical reef in this hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) adventure. Materials will be provided $45.

Info

Summit County Akron, Ohio
Kids & Family
330-217-3811
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Polynesian Island Getaway - virtual STEAM mini-camp - 2020-12-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Polynesian Island Getaway - virtual STEAM mini-camp - 2020-12-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Polynesian Island Getaway - virtual STEAM mini-camp - 2020-12-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Polynesian Island Getaway - virtual STEAM mini-camp - 2020-12-28 10:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Wednesday

November 11, 2020

Thursday

November 12, 2020

Friday

November 13, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

330 homes spring20 small cover.jpg