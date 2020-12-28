Escape to Polynesia for a virtual tropical getaway! We'll make volcano dough, create a zipline and build a bridge over a tropical reef in this hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) adventure. Materials will be provided $45.
Polynesian Island Getaway - virtual STEAM mini-camp
to
Summit County Akron, Ohio
Summit County Akron, Ohio
Kids & Family
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicDANCECleveland Presents BODYTRAFFIC- Online!
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsStark County Artists Exhibition
-